High-flying adventure park bounces into Houston's Bay Area with new location

WEBSTER, Texas -- For all you people in Webster who love bouncing on stuff, there'll be a new playground opening up that'll be like a bouncy "heaven on earth."

Urban Air Adventure Park, the indoor playground and trampoline park chain that has locations all over the country (including several in and around Houston), will have a grand opening of its newest location at 20251 Gulf Freeway, in Webster.

Festivities will begin on Friday, Aug. 30, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Later, a VIP soft opening party honoring first responders, chamber members, media partners, and community leaders, will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more on this story, head to our partners at CultureMap.
