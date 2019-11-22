HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever wanted to represent the Houston Astros on the field and in the community, here's your chance.
Auditions for the Astros Shooting Stars will take place Nov. 23 and 24 inside Union Station at Minute Maid Park.
The requirements to be a Shooting Star are simple. The crew is looking for women who are passionate, dedicated, and team oriented when it comes to baseball and the 'Stros organization.
Events aren't just limited to games, but also around the Houston community as well.
For more information and to register, visit the Shooting Stars website.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Follow Tom Koch on Facebook and Twitter.
Here's your chance to represent the Houston Astros as a Shooting Star
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News