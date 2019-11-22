Society

Here's your chance to represent the Houston Astros as a Shooting Star

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever wanted to represent the Houston Astros on the field and in the community, here's your chance.

Auditions for the Astros Shooting Stars will take place Nov. 23 and 24 inside Union Station at Minute Maid Park.

The requirements to be a Shooting Star are simple. The crew is looking for women who are passionate, dedicated, and team oriented when it comes to baseball and the 'Stros organization.

Events aren't just limited to games, but also around the Houston community as well.
For more information and to register, visit the Shooting Stars website.

