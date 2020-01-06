Society

Here's how you can still celebrate the holidays at Houston's Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still looking to celebrate the holiday season, you have a few more chances.

On Monday, the Houston Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly night which offers a smaller crowd, quieter music and limited flashing lights.

On Thursday, the zoo will hold an adults-only ugly sweater party, and each ticket will include a free drink.

The last day to enjoy the zoo lights will be on Sunday, Jan. 12.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A.J. Armstrong: Prosecutors admit to losing evidence
Islamic religious leader in Fort Bend charged with sexual assault
Houston Dash trade Kealia Ohai to Chicago during draft
Woman dragged away, sexually assaulted by man who strangled her
Emergency road work blocking SW Fwy lanes for hours
Health officials confirm 1st vaping associated death in Galveston Co.
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Show More
Charming Charlie to open at Baybrook Mall
Little Caesars to deliver nationwide for first time ever
Charmin unveils toilet paper delivery robot
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
Mike McCarthy hired as next Dallas Cowboys coach: sources
More TOP STORIES News