Here's how you can still celebrate the holidays at Houston's Zoo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're still looking to celebrate the holiday season, you have a few more chances.On Monday, the Houston Zoo is hosting a sensory-friendly night which offers a smaller crowd, quieter music and limited flashing lights.On Thursday, the zoo will hold an adults-only ugly sweater party, and each ticket will include a free drink.The last day to enjoy the zoo lights will be on Sunday, Jan. 12.ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.