Society

Here's how you can repair your broken headphones for $10

By
Are your headphones old or bruised? If so, we may be able to help you repair them without breaking your pockets.

If you're looking to replace the ear pads on your headphones, head over to Amazon.

For $10, you'll receive a set of new ear pads which also includes a small tool to pop the old pads off and alcohol wipes to clean your new ones.

Also, if you're in the market for new headphones, we've found the best pair under $100:



SEE MORE:

4 best headphones you can get for under $20

Are refurbished headphones worth it? Top brands at half-price

How to clean your headphones without damaging them
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonheadphonesmoneysaverstretch your dollar
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Flash Flood Watch for parts of southeast Texas
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Houston area prepares for significant flash flooding threat
Man jumps from bridge during police chase: HPD
Hyundai driver slams into jogger before speeding off
Santa Fe student caught with WWII grenade at school
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
THE 60: Boy walking in crosswalk nearly hit 7 times by drivers
Would-be purse snatcher targets mom with kids in car
Thief targeting Katy food trucks causes costly damage
Teen charged for gun at school suspected in killing
More TOP STORIES News