SOCIETY

The Water Safety Campaign in Houston is making water safe for everyone

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can learn more about water safety (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Swimming is the most popular activity for kids throughout the summer, and one Houston advocacy group is reminding parents about pool safety.

Safe Kids Greater Houston, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries, are reminding families that small children should be within arm's length of an adult while in the pool.

At the "May Day! May Day!" water safety event, experts, physicians, and parents who have lost children gathered to share their message about child safety.

Eyewitness News talked to Deonesia Grays, whose daughter drowned at a swim party in 2005. She said her mission is to help families pay for swim lessons through her foundation, Bria's House.

"Growing up minority, swimming was not something we did. We didn't have access to pools," said Grays, "But now I see that it's a necessity to know how to swim."

The Texas Children's Hospital and KATY Aquatics are also part of the Safe Kids Greater Houston movement. They are hosting a free water safety event at Cinco Ranch High School on Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The event will feature swim lessons, CPR demonstrations and lessons on how to properly fit a child in a life jacket. Register for free swim lessons at KATY Aquatics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywaterswimmingpoolsafetyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News