Here's how to score a beautiful Christmas tree for $5

The Assistance League of Montgomery County is hosting its annual Christmas preview Monday beginning at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at its resale shop on North San Jacinto Street in Conroe.
Its tax-free shopping and will cost you $10 to get in the door. That money goes toward Operation School Bell. You can score a tree for anywhere between $5 and $105.
Wreaths range between $8 and $40, and ornaments can be found for as low as $1.
For those who enjoy a nice floral arrangement, you can find those starting at $8.
Shoppers shop without paying an entrance fee on Tuesday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit the Assistance League of Montgomery County's Facebook page.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.