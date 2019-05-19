Here's how you can race against your favorite characters in live-action version of Mario Kart in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Has someone ever told you that life is not a game? Well, just this once you have full permission to say it is because the live-action Mario Kart is in Houston this weekend!
The Mushroom Rally event will be in town from May 18 until May 25. Organizers say you'll be able to race against your favorite characters and collect stars to win prizes.
You can even choose a costume at the event and wear it while you swerve around a custom-made, themed racetrack.
The winner of the event will be flown to Las Vegas for the grand finale and the chance to win a grand prize.
Tickets are $55 per person and include selecting a costume, 30 minutes of racing, medals and an after-party.
Previous rallies have been held in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the U.S. starting in Los Angeles in March 2019.
Tickets for this event can be purchased here.
Your next adventure could just be one mushroom burst away!
