Society

Here's how you can race against your favorite characters in live-action version of Mario Kart in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Has someone ever told you that life is not a game? Well, just this once you have full permission to say it is because the live-action Mario Kart is in Houston this weekend!

The Mushroom Rally event will be in town from May 18 until May 25. Organizers say you'll be able to race against your favorite characters and collect stars to win prizes.

You can even choose a costume at the event and wear it while you swerve around a custom-made, themed racetrack.

The winner of the event will be flown to Las Vegas for the grand finale and the chance to win a grand prize.

Tickets are $55 per person and include selecting a costume, 30 minutes of racing, medals and an after-party.

Previous rallies have been held in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Mushroom Rally will be hosting 16 heats in 16 cities across the U.S. starting in Los Angeles in March 2019.

Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

Your next adventure could just be one mushroom burst away!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonvideo gameeventsrace car
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News