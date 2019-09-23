Society

Here are some fun facts about Missouri City, Texas

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Missouri City was put on the map when the first railroad in Texas made a stop there.

In the '20s, oil and gas were discovered nearby, triggering a boomtown.

Today it's a community thousands call home. Watch the video above to see some fun facts about Missouri City.

