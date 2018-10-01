Help stop bullying and #ChooseKindness

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4383232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> October is Bullying Prevention Month and we are launching our 6th annual Choose Kindness campaign.

October is Bullying Prevention Month and we are launching our 6th annual Choose Kindness campaign.Disney|ABC Television is partnering with GLSEN, GLAAD, PACER and No Bully along with ESPN, to raise awareness around National Bullying Prevention Month.Disney|ABC Choose Kindness campaign will encourage kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.Share how you chose kindness using #ChooseKindness and encourage your followers to do the same.Post photos, tweets & messages with #ChooseKindness on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram