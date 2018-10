Help stop bullying and #ChooseKindness

EMBED >More News Videos October is Bullying Prevention Month and we are launching our 6th annual Choose Kindness campaign.

October is Bullying Prevention Month and we are launching our 6th annual Choose Kindness campaign.Disney|ABC Television is partnering with GLSEN, GLAAD, PACER and No Bully along with ESPN, to raise awareness around National Bullying Prevention Month.Disney|ABC Choose Kindness campaign will encourage kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.Share how you chose kindness using #ChooseKindness and encourage your followers to do the same.Post photos, tweets & messages with #ChooseKindness on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram