Help stop bullying and #ChooseKindness

HOUSTON --
October is Bullying Prevention Month and we are launching our 6th annual Choose Kindness campaign.

Disney|ABC Television is partnering with GLSEN, GLAAD, PACER and No Bully along with ESPN, to raise awareness around National Bullying Prevention Month.

Disney|ABC Choose Kindness campaign will encourage kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.

Share how you chose kindness using #ChooseKindness and encourage your followers to do the same.

Post photos, tweets & messages with #ChooseKindness on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

