Help stop bullying and #ChooseKindness

HOUSTON --October is Bullying Prevention Month and we are launching our 6th annual Choose Kindness campaign.
Disney|ABC Television is partnering with GLSEN, GLAAD, PACER and No Bully along with ESPN, to raise awareness around National Bullying Prevention Month.
Disney|ABC Choose Kindness campaign will encourage kids, families, and communities around the country to help put an end to bullying by choosing kindness.
Share how you chose kindness using #ChooseKindness and encourage your followers to do the same.
Post photos, tweets & messages with #ChooseKindness on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram