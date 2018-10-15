HALLOWEEN

How teal pumpkins help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

If you spot a teal pumpkin this Halloween, there's an important message behind it. (Shutterstock)

Rachel Schwartz
For kids, Halloween is about two things -- costumes and candy. But kids with food allergies have far fewer options as far as sweet treats go, and Halloween can be a tricky time for them and their parents.

Once again, the non-profit group Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) is hoping to help parents and kids better navigate friendly doorsteps by asking people offering food allergy-friendly alternatives to let families know by placing a teal pumpkin out alongside their other jack-o'-lanterns.

Families in all 50 states participated in the inaugural Teal Pumpkin Project in 2014, and each year more families add themselves to the map of the thousands of participating houses.

FARE is striving to get even closer to their goal of having a teal pumpkin on "every block in every neighborhood in the United States."


One in 13 children in the United States has a food allergy, according to FARE. While most of the food allergy reactions in the U.S. come from just eight foods, people can have reactions to just about anything.
"The benefit of providing non-food treats is that it's inclusive for everyone," a FARE spokesperson told ABC.


FARE suggests low-cost items like stickers, bubbles, glow sticks and pencils as safe alternatives to candy. It's important to keep in mind that some non-food items contain common allergens like wheat and latex. Additionally, the food allergy-friendly alternatives should be kept in a separate bowl to avoid cross-contamination.

"You're able to ensure that every trick-or-treater that comes to your door is able to enjoy the holiday," FARE told ABC.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is seeing such success in part because the movement to offer candy alternatives appeals beyond families of children with food allergies, LaFemina said. Parents of children with celiac disease and diabetes are also often faced with the challenge of explaining to their little ones that they can't have the candy they are offered. The Teal Pumpkin Project offers options to anyone looking to make Halloween just as much about community as it is about those other two "C" words.

For more information on the Teal Pumpkin Project, go to FARE's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenhalloweenallergieshealthchildren's healthfamilyfood
HALLOWEEN
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
More halloween
SOCIETY
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
More Society
Top Stories
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Store owner shoots at would-be robber in NW Harris Co.
Record cold in Houston today
GO 'STROS: Stock up with latest Houston Astros gear
Best and worst seats during Astros playoff games
Here's all you need to know Astros in 60 seconds
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway
Show More
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Judge allows Texas girl another week on life support
31 years ago: Rescue of 'Baby Jessica' from the well
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
More News