SOCIETY

Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Evan Antin talks about being named People Mag's "Sexiest Veterinarian." (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Hello, Dr. Evan Antin.

He's Instagram's most-followed veterinarian and People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian." On Saturday, Antin brought his headlining act to Oak Meadow Park for the 11th Annual Nature Fest in Cypress. At the park, he transformed the area into an interactive outdoor classroom.


Antin went viral after he was named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive" in 2014 and again in 2017.

"For me it's been a positive thing," Antin told ABC13. "It's help me gain more outreach for animals and veterinary medicine and wildlife conservation. I just used it in that way as much as possible."

So, how did he get such a title?

"People Magazine reached out to me," Antin said. "They asked if they could title me that."

Antin studied evolutionary and ecological biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder and spent multiple semesters abroad in Australia and Tanzania.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveterinarianviralanimalanimalsHoustonCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News