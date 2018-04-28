Hello, Dr. Antin: Meet People Magazine's "Sexiest Veterinarian"

Hello, Dr. Evan Antin.He's Instagram's most-followed veterinarian and"Sexiest Veterinarian." On Saturday, Antin brought his headlining act to Oak Meadow Park for the 11th Annual Nature Fest in Cypress. At the park, he transformed the area into an interactive outdoor classroom.Antin went viral after he was namedSexiest Man Alive" in 2014 and again in 2017."For me it's been a positive thing," Antin told ABC13. "It's help me gain more outreach for animals and veterinary medicine and wildlife conservation. I just used it in that way as much as possible."So, how did he get such a title?reached out to me," Antin said. "They asked if they could title me that."Antin studied evolutionary and ecological biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder and spent multiple semesters abroad in Australia and Tanzania.