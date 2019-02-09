ACT OF KINDNESS

WATCH: Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van

A heartwarming act of kindness was caught on camera as a group of young men encountered an elderly couple who needed help getting into their van.

BRONSON, Florida --
The trending video shows the men helping an elderly woman who appears to have trouble standing. An elderly man with her can be seen using a walker, and he thanks the men for their caring actions.

"Thank you so much, fellas," he says in the video. "I'm 100 years old."

"You're 100 years old? That's a good life," one of the young men responds.

Kanesha Carnegie, who works for the Levy County Sheriff's Office in Bronson, Florida, shared the video on Jan. 28. The video has already been viewed more than 5.4 million times.
