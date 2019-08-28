Couple with special needs engaged after heartwarming proposal in The Woodlands

"She taught me that I was worth loving," Matt explained. "Because when I first met her, I didn't think I was worth loving."
Matt first started attending "dayhab" services at T.E.A.M Abilities in The Woodlands two months ago.
He was depressed, even considering suicide after an unhappy relationship.
"I was not feeling good about myself at all. I was way down on the bottom. As close as you can get," the 49-year-old said. "And I saw this beautiful girl just sitting across the room and it literally came to me straight from God."
Billie, also 49, had been coming to T.E.A.M Abilities for years.
But the more she talked to Matt, the more she realized how much they had in common.
"He likes music," she said. "I like music."
Additionally, they both love country music, the color blue and the movie "Titanic."
However, this is a love based on something deeper, something hard to describe but easy to feel.
"When I'm around Matt, I feel comfortable with him," Billie explained. "He respects me, I respect him."
"Everything about her makes me happy, but more importantly, she makes me feel loved," Matt said. "She accepts me as I am."
It's a good thing they love each other so much, because Matt and Billie are about to spend a lot more time together. They just got engaged to be married.
"She said, 'Do you know why your first marriage didn't work out?' I said, 'No,' and she said, 'Because God was saving you for me.' I nearly lost it," Matt said with a smile.
WATCH: Matt and Billie's full proposal video
WATCH: Extended cut of Matt and Billie's interview
More info on the facility: T.E.A.M Abilities
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.