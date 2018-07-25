SOCIETY

HEARTWARMING: Bus driver helps blind passenger navigate road in Milwaukee

Bus driver helps blind passenger cross road in Milwaukee. (KTRK)

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Navigating road construction is difficult enough -- now image doing it with your eyes closed.

Diabetes stole Gene Hubbard's sight but not his independence. The 69-year-old is still working.

"No, I don't have any plans to retire," Hubbard told WITI.

He takes the county bus, alone, to and from his office every work day. His routine for 20 years, Hubbard knew every step of the way -- until road construction threw him off course.

"If I don't have a regular locating point to start from, I may as well be in the middle of the ocean," said Hubbard.

A woman snapped a picture as Thaddaus Turner helping Hubbard cross the street.

Video inside the bus shows the 28-year-old MCTS bus driver pull over and let Gene take his arm.

What you can't see is the line of cars that stopped to watch the good deed.

"I knew I had the traffic behind me stopped, because it's only one-way through there. My concern was getting him across from the opposite direction," said Turner.

Thad's kindness was caught on camera -- but Gene says when he's asked -- many other bus drivers have helped him make it home.

"I just can't say enough about all the bus drivers," said Hubbard.

Before new drivers like Thaddaus get behind the wheel, they meet with passengers who have disabilities, so they better understand how they can help.
