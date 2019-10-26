Society

Pioneering Houston heart surgeon's unique collection up for auction

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 400 pieces of Dr. Denton Cooley's estate, including his parade wagon, antique phone booth and artwork, were up for auction.

Dr. Cooley performed the first successful heart transplant. He also founded the Texas Heart Institute at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital.

He died in 2016 at the age of 96.

Dr. Cooley and his wife lived on 400 acres known as Cool Acres Ranch in Orchard, Texas. The property is now being sold and so are its contents.

"His wife, Mrs. Cooley, she had impeccable taste," Jonathan Goodling, Vice President of Gallery Auctions, said.

His unique collection drew a crowd to Gallery Auctions. One of the higher priced items to sell was one of the Texas Children's Hospital cows that were around the city in 2008.

"An individual in the pediatrics field won it for $6,000," Goodling said.

An antique phone booth that is estimated to have been built between 1930 and 1960 was also sold.

Dr. Cooley's neighbor, Louis Schwarz, and his wife went to the auction. He said they bought a few more items than they intended to. They paid $1,200 for Dr. Cooley's parade wagon.

"When no one was bidding on it, I hate to see it languish like that," Schwarz said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonheart surgeonauctionsales
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros turn to rookie pitcher in pivotal World Series Game 4
Texas Southern officer involved in crash while on motorcycle
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Astros fans prepare for chilly Game 4 watch party
'Slender Man' stabbing victim speaks out for first time
Nasa administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Astros' Impossible Dream: Worship leader rewrites familiar anthem
Show More
ABC13's Dave Ward speaks at Texas Book Festival
Moody Gardens penguins predict World Series winner
Chilly mornings, nice afternoons this weekend!
Houston-area senior home has pile of candy for trick-or-treaters
Dad builds Star Wars Millennium Falcon model for sons' Halloween costume
More TOP STORIES News