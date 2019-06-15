ABC13 & You

Heart of gold: 12-year-old provides meals for hungry classmates

A 12-year-old boy from Conroe is proving you're never too young to make a difference.

Five years ago, Matthew Reel made a selfless birthday wish. Instead of presents, he wanted to collect food donations so that he could feed the homeless.

Now, his birthday wish has turned into a personal mission to wipe out hunger in his school district, Conroe ISD. Matthew and his parents have started a non-profit called Matthew's Birthday Wish. Matthew provides meals for classmates who don't have enough to eat at home.

ABC13 & You caught up with Matthew as he made his weekly drop-off at Houser Elementary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodhungerbe inspireddonationsabc13 & youcharities
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 & YOU
Trailblazing girls form all-female Scouts BSA troop in Pearland
Army veteran starts W.A.V.E. Campaign to help female heroes find success after service
Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Stuff the Sleigh provides help and love to young cancer patients and their families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News