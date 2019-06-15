Heart of gold: 12-year-old provides meals for hungry classmates

A 12-year-old boy from Conroe is proving you're never too young to make a difference.
Five years ago, Matthew Reel made a selfless birthday wish. Instead of presents, he wanted to collect food donations so that he could feed the homeless.
Now, his birthday wish has turned into a personal mission to wipe out hunger in his school district, Conroe ISD. Matthew and his parents have started a non-profit called Matthew's Birthday Wish. Matthew provides meals for classmates who don't have enough to eat at home.
ABC13 & You caught up with Matthew as he made his weekly drop-off at Houser Elementary.
