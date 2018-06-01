SOCIETY

Headed to Galveston this weekend? Tips to get you around the island

EMBED </>More Videos

Tips to save money in Galveston this weekend. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than a half-million vehicles are expected to travel to Galveston this week.

Visitors will also get a chance to see the nearly crystal blue water.

"When folks are here at the resort, they're making comments about it to our staff," said Paul Schultz, VP of Hospitality at Landry's.

With an increase in visitors on the island, parking may be a problem. Download the Pay to Park app to find a parking spot.

RELATED: Check out the gorgeous Galveston water!
EMBED More News Videos

Wondering how long clear water on Galveston will last? Eyewitness News has answers.



If you're planning on visiting several attractions, you can save money by purchasing a Galveston Island pass. By selecting four or more participating attractions, you can save up to 40 percent off admission.

For those on an extreme budget, camping is a cheap option in Galveston. Prices start at $15 for sites at the state park.

Less than a block from the seawall, the Super 8 has rooms listed at $75. A beach view room at the Best Western on the seawall will cost around $239.

If you want some seclusion, but still in a key location, The Villas at the San Luis is around $1,000 a night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybeacheswaterGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News