GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --More than a half-million vehicles are expected to travel to Galveston this week.
Visitors will also get a chance to see the nearly crystal blue water.
"When folks are here at the resort, they're making comments about it to our staff," said Paul Schultz, VP of Hospitality at Landry's.
With an increase in visitors on the island, parking may be a problem. Download the Pay to Park app to find a parking spot.
RELATED: Check out the gorgeous Galveston water!
If you're planning on visiting several attractions, you can save money by purchasing a Galveston Island pass. By selecting four or more participating attractions, you can save up to 40 percent off admission.
For those on an extreme budget, camping is a cheap option in Galveston. Prices start at $15 for sites at the state park.
Less than a block from the seawall, the Super 8 has rooms listed at $75. A beach view room at the Best Western on the seawall will cost around $239.
If you want some seclusion, but still in a key location, The Villas at the San Luis is around $1,000 a night.