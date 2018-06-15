SOCIETY

Hurricane Harvey hero Noberto Ramon dies after battle with cancer

Hurricane Harvey hero dies after battle with cancer (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police chief Art Acevedo tweeted that Officer Noberto Ramon has died.

Officer Ramon saved dozens of people during Hurricane Harvey, even while battling stage four colon cancer.

He was honored last December for his heroics and was a 25-year law enforcement veteran.

The police union is asking for everyone's prayers for Officer Ramon's family.
