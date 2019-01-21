Happy National Hugging Day

Everyone can use a hug.
Today is National Hugging Day or National Hug Day, for short.
A Michigan pastor created the day in 1986 as a way to facilitate safe, positive interaction with family and friends.
There are health benefits, too.
Hugging can help lower your blood pressure, heart rate and reduce stress. Scientists have proven that hugging really does make a person feel better.
Find someone to hug today.
