SOCIETY

Happy National Hugging Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know that there are health benefits to hugging?

Everyone can use a hug.

Today is National Hugging Day or National Hug Day, for short.

A Michigan pastor created the day in 1986 as a way to facilitate safe, positive interaction with family and friends.

There are health benefits, too.

Hugging can help lower your blood pressure, heart rate and reduce stress. Scientists have proven that hugging really does make a person feel better.

Find someone to hug today.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodu.s. & worldgood news
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
THE 60: Saints' fans feeling robbed after OT loss to Rams
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Polar Plunge in Galveston benefiting Special Olympics Texas
More Society
Top Stories
5-year-old in critical condition after drunk driving crash
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
2 men in high-speed chase fire shots out of Cadillac on I-45
Super Blood Wolf Moon makes appearance in Houston
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Man believed to be speeding before crashing Corvette: police
HPD K9 T-Rex learning how to walk on 3 legs after surgery
The 60: New Orleans Saints fans say team was robbed
Show More
Save money on your pets' meds without sacrificing quality
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her
Couple killed in Yosemite fall was intoxicated, autopsy says
Texas man sentenced after using Facebook to meet young girls
Houstonians honor Martin Luther King Jr. through day of service
More News