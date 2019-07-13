Happy 713 Day! Here's how you can celebrate Houston's day

When area codes first came to North America in 1947, Texas was designated for four sets of codes. Houston was assigned the digits 713.
Of course, additional sets of numbers were given to the growing area, including 281 and 832.
But the original always stays with us, and conveniently enough, the seventh month of the year has a 13th day. And, thus, Houston has 713 Day.
While there's not really a historical concept of the day, Houstonians have marked July 13 as H-Town's day, celebrating the things and landmarks that gives Houston its identity.
Here are some of the celebrations scheduled in the city for this year, according to the website 365 Things To Do in Houston:
- Beers & Hou: (713) Art Show: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saint Arnold Brewing Company is hosting a Houston-themed marketplace, with art, vintage items, sportswear and more.
- 713 Day Saint Arnold Pub Crawl and Concert at Market Square Park: It starts at 2 p.m. as thirsty Houstonians trek around downtown bars before winding up at Market Square Park.
- 713 Day at House of Blues: Jack Freeman and DJ Good Grief provide the sounds for this show that is also a benefit for Multiple Sclerosis Society
- 713 Day at Axelrad: The Midtown hot spot has live music and DJ sets starting at 8 p.m.
There are also some ways you can mark 713 Day beyond these celebrations, including mural hunting inside the Loop and scarfing down breakfast tacos at any of these hot spots.
You can get a complete list of some Houston suggestions here.