You might think, to each his or her own, right?
Well, a new study shows there's a pretty strong opinion on this.
According to the survey in Gender Issues, more than 70 percent of Americans believe a woman should change her last name to her husband's after getting married.
And approximately half of all Americans believe it should be a government requirement.
The reason? The people in favor of this believe women should prioritize their marriage and their family ahead of themselves.
