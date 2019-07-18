H-E-B worker pays for woman's flowers to memorialize daughter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5152081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Wake County mother says on the worst day of her life she experienced the best acts of kindness.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5185987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Officer Sheldon Theragood is the founder of the nonprofit Theragood Deeds, which challenges young people to give back to their communities.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a month since Felicity Martin died in a car crash in Spring.For her parents, Michelle and Bobby Martin, it's been a long two months."It's definitely been hard. A parent's worst nightmare," said Michelle.Felicity was 20 when she died. Her parents said she was driving to work.On the day to celebrate Felicity's life, Michelle went to pick up flowers for the memorial at the H-E-B store on Rayford Road. It's usually a simple task, but for Michelle, it was too much."I couldn't even think. I couldn't focus. I was stuttering at the cash register. I handed a lady named Beverly a Starbucks gift card, and I was fumbling and began shaking to find the right credit card to give her," Michelle recalled. "She (Beverly) pulled out a card, and before I knew it, she told me, 'Don't worry, I took care of it.'"It was a $100 order for the flower arrangement. Michelle made sure to write Beverly a thank you note.It was a simple gesture that, the Martins said, shows there are good people in this world."What Beverly did for my wife was just a miracle in a tragic time, so we definitely want to tell Beverly, 'Thank you,'" said Bobby.ABC13 reached out to H-E-B to see if Beverly wanted to talk, but the store said she was too shy.The company told us, though, it's part of its culture to help those in need. The Martins are hopeful to meet Beverly soon and thank her personally.