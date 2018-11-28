H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags next week

If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!
H-E-B announced they will be releasing new limited-edition Selena bags, which are expected to be available on Dec. 6 online and in stores.
The Texas-based store made the announcement through their website on Wednesday.
The second release comes months after H-E-B released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.
