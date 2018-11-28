SOCIETY

H-E-B set to release limited-edition Selena bags next week

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!

H-E-B announced they will be releasing new limited-edition Selena bags, which are expected to be available on Dec. 6 online and in stores.

The Texas-based store made the announcement through their website on Wednesday.

The second release comes months after H-E-B released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the release.
