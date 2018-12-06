SOCIETY

H-E-B releases limited-edition Selena bags today

Although Selena has been gone for nearly 25 years, her legacy has lived on with fans.

If you missed out on the first round of limited-edition H-E-B Selena bags, here's your chance to try again!

H-E-B released new limited-edition Selena bags online and in stores today.



ABC13 consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez was at the H-E-B location on Blackhawk near the Beltway, where fans lined up.

The first person in line says she arrived at 3:30 a.m.

The bags are $2, and there's a two bag limit per person. While some people plan to give the bags away as gifts, others consider the bags a piece of memorabilia they likely won't give up.

"I'm going to hold on to them and probably give one to my daughter. I'm just going to maybe hang them up in my room," one woman said.

H-E-B says it stocked up on the bags this time around. H-E-B released their first Selena bag back in March, which reportedly crashed the website in the midst of the sales.

The Texas-based store made the announcement about this second release through their website last week.
