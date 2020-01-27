H-E-B is giving away a lifetime of free groceries to one luck Texan

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How does a lifetime supply of free groceries from H-E-B sound? Well, one lucky Texan is going to have the chance to score big during Super Bowl Sunday.The Texas-based grocery store chain is rolling out the sweepstakes on its new My H-E-B app. The contest will launch with the debut of the company's Super Bowl commercial starring actress Eva Longoria.The game will begin as soon as the commercial airs between the third and fourth quarters of the game.To enter the sweepstakes, participants must download or launch the My H-E-B app and log into their account to play the in-app game. Participants will need to pay close attention to the 60-second commercial because the game will ask users to pick the 10 H-E-B products featured throughout.