H-E-B donating $3 million to Texas non-profits during coronavirus outbreak

Texas' favorite grocery chain is giving a helping hand to struggling communities in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.
H-E-B announced it will be donating $3 million to support non-profit organizations as they battle the spread of the virus.
According to a statement, H-E-B said its partnership will help provide for seniors, children and low-income families.
"During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans."
Out of the contribution, $1.2 million will be used to support 18 food banks throughout the state and will provide more than six million meals. H-E-B added that they will also be delivering 15 truckloads of food and households supplies to various food banks.
For more information on H-E-B's commitment view the full release on their website.
