Society

Gun range boss surprises 17 employees with World Series tickets

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees at a Houston-area gun range received a job benefit that seemed too good to be true.

Nichole Valenzuela spent a lot of time Wednesday working on her face. "I have the Halloween face painting kit," Valenzuela explained.

Valenzuela wasn't getting ready for a Halloween party. She plastered "Astros" on her face because she's going to the World Series.

"Shocked, excited," she said. "Majorly because I'm a big Astros fan."

SEE ALSO: Girl injured in hit-and-run 1 of loudest Astros fans in her hospital

She isn't going alone. Valenzuela's going with all of her Top Gun Range co-workers.

"They were like, 'Whatever,'" Valenzuela recalled. "I was like, 'No, I'm dead serious. We're closing early. We're all going.'"

Top Gun Range's owner bought 17 tickets to Game 7, one for each employee.

"We're gigantic Astros fans, as you can tell," said Kyle Harrison, Top Gun Range's general manager. "So we're super pumped, man. This is going to be awesome."

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey to call "Play Ball" at Game 7 of World Series

Getting inside Wednesday's Game 7 isn't cheap. The lowest price for secondary market tickets is around $300.

It's a big reason why Top Gun Range employees didn't believe their boss at first.

"My jaw dropped, and it took me a couple seconds to process the words," Harrison recalled. "And he said, 'Do you think they'd like it?' My answer was 'Yes.'"

Not all employees plan to paint their face, but it won't matter. The row of 17 will be united together for a night they won't forget.

"Win or lose, it's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I'm glad we all get to experience it as a team," Valenzuela said.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.

RELATED STORIES
Alex Bregman's grandfather dies ahead of World Series Game 7
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonworld serieshouston astrosbusinessacts of kindnessguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HAPPENING NOW: Astros take early lead in World Series Game 7
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
Alex Bregman's grandfather dies ahead of World Series Game 7
ABC13 Evening News for October 30, 2019
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion, family says
Girl injured in hit-and-run 1 of loudest Astros fans in her hospital
Show More
Estate sale so exclusive, the address can't even be released
Man cleared by DNA still in jail
Murdered wrecker driver honored with tow truck procession
School IDs list phone sex line instead of suicide helpline
Matthew McConaughey to call "Play Ball" at Game 7
More TOP STORIES News