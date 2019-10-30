Gun range boss surprises 17 employees with World Series tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Employees at a Houston-area gun range received a job benefit that seemed too good to be true.Nichole Valenzuela spent a lot of time Wednesday working on her face. "I have the Halloween face painting kit," Valenzuela explained.Valenzuela wasn't getting ready for a Halloween party. She plastered "Astros" on her face because she's going to the World Series."Shocked, excited," she said. "Majorly because I'm a big Astros fan."She isn't going alone. Valenzuela's going with all of her Top Gun Range co-workers."They were like, 'Whatever,'" Valenzuela recalled. "I was like, 'No, I'm dead serious. We're closing early. We're all going.'"Top Gun Range's owner bought 17 tickets to Game 7, one for each employee."We're gigantic Astros fans, as you can tell," said Kyle Harrison, Top Gun Range's general manager. "So we're super pumped, man. This is going to be awesome."Getting inside Wednesday's Game 7 isn't cheap. The lowest price for secondary market tickets is around $300.It's a big reason why Top Gun Range employees didn't believe their boss at first."My jaw dropped, and it took me a couple seconds to process the words," Harrison recalled. "And he said, 'Do you think they'd like it?' My answer was 'Yes.'"Not all employees plan to paint their face, but it won't matter. The row of 17 will be united together for a night they won't forget."Win or lose, it's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I'm glad we all get to experience it as a team," Valenzuela said.