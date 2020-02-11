'Guac Mode': Chipotle is giving away free guacamole

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Foodies, Chipotle is in full "Guac Mode."
The Mexican food chain is celebrating the anniversary of its rewards program by giving members free guacamole and other extras for the rest of 2020.
Current Chipotle Rewards members will automatically have access to Guac Mode, and newcomers can register before Feb. 20.
A badge will appear in the "My Rewards" section for eligible Chipotle Rewards members, who can then receive a reward of a free topping or side of guacamole with the purchase of a regular-priced entrée.
And, of course, guacamole topping is already free at Chipotle, but only when you order the veggie burrito option.
