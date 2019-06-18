Society

Growing homeless camp under I-10 cleared by deputies

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies armed with brooms and a front loader assisted with cleaning up a homeless camp near Channelview.

Photos posted to Facebook show crews removing mattresses, sleeping bags and trash from underneath the overpass at I-10 and Sheldon Road.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said its homeless outreach team was there to offer assistance to those in need of alternative housing and other resources.



