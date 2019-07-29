'She's the best person you'll ever meet': Group raising money for Santa Fe High School teacher battling cancer

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school teacher is battling cancer, but she's not alone.The community in Santa Fe came together Sunday to raise money for Kala Phenneger, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June.The benefit was held at Santa Fe High School and was arranged by her co-workers, who want to raise money to help her with medical bills and other expenses as she goes through her treatments and prepares for surgery."The easiest way to say it is she's the best person you'll ever meet in your life," said Christina White, a Santa Fe High teacher and friend of Phenneger. "The most caring, the most loyal, she is the epitome of someone you want to teach your children. The person you want in your kids life, your own life, she's literally the best person I've ever met."Friends say Phenneger's cancer has spread to multiple organs. They say her doctors are working on a plan of action for surgery and treatments that will be necessary for her."We're here for her," said friend and co-worker Jared Faust. "(We're) absolutely here for her, whether it's medical bills, the kids, we've got her back. Whatever she needs."