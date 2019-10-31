Group helps 5th graders grow 2,600 pounds of produce

FARM TO TABLE: These @HumbleISD students get dirty with their lesson. The elementary school features dozens of goods growing outside the building. As part of our #ABC13plus Humble series, I’ll take you inside the classroom on @abc13houston 4pm. pic.twitter.com/mKt3lPzUS8 — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) October 31, 2019

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble ISD students are taking farm to table to the next level with mounds of produce grown by the students themselves.The cold and a few worms didn't ruin the fun for Oak Forest Elementary students on Thursday.Inside the school's garden, there are all kinds of vegetables, but Thursday's harvest was more fun than others. They were busy finding key ingredients to make their own hash and a pie."It would probably be the sweet potatoes though, because we can get hands in and stuff," said student Elizabeth Gonzalez when asked about the most rewarding part about the assignment."I'm very happy to be at this school," said student Niko Bailey. "I don't know what other school is like this."All fifth grade students at the school participate. They work with master gardeners who help students plant and harvest dozens of crops."I think it's honestly really fun," Gonzalez said. "It's a good way for people to come together and work together on all of this."It's fun, but it isn't easy."It's a lot of work, and it's all worth it," said Brooke Smart, a teacher at Humble ISD.Teachers like Smart integrate growing crops into their science lesson plans. They even boost grades to those who apply what they learn at home."They actually receive extra credit if they send pictures to their teachers of recipes that they've made with the produce," Smart explained.In all, the students produce 2,600 pounds of produce a year, which is enough vegetables to keep fifth graders busy."It makes you really proud of yourself once you've tried it and everything," Gonzalez said. "It makes you proud."