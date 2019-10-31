abc13 plus

Group helps 5th graders grow 2,600 pounds of produce

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble ISD students are taking farm to table to the next level with mounds of produce grown by the students themselves.

The cold and a few worms didn't ruin the fun for Oak Forest Elementary students on Thursday.



Inside the school's garden, there are all kinds of vegetables, but Thursday's harvest was more fun than others. They were busy finding key ingredients to make their own hash and a pie.

"It would probably be the sweet potatoes though, because we can get hands in and stuff," said student Elizabeth Gonzalez when asked about the most rewarding part about the assignment.

"I'm very happy to be at this school," said student Niko Bailey. "I don't know what other school is like this."

All fifth grade students at the school participate. They work with master gardeners who help students plant and harvest dozens of crops.

"I think it's honestly really fun," Gonzalez said. "It's a good way for people to come together and work together on all of this."

It's fun, but it isn't easy.

"It's a lot of work, and it's all worth it," said Brooke Smart, a teacher at Humble ISD.

Teachers like Smart integrate growing crops into their science lesson plans. They even boost grades to those who apply what they learn at home.

"They actually receive extra credit if they send pictures to their teachers of recipes that they've made with the produce," Smart explained.

In all, the students produce 2,600 pounds of produce a year, which is enough vegetables to keep fifth graders busy.

"It makes you really proud of yourself once you've tried it and everything," Gonzalez said. "It makes you proud."

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhumbleschool resourcesfarm to tableschoolabc13 plusvegetableabc13 plus humblefruitfarmingfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
A newspaper created just for you!
Antique Humble Firehouse lets kids explore firefighting
Sports complex gives kids with disabilities a place to play sports
Take a trip to Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom shoots her 3 children to death after divorce finalized
Simpsons meme leads to murder in Pasadena: Police
Amy Cole defends husband in Twitter war with heated fan
Gerrit Cole's open letter thanks 'friendly, welcoming' Astros fans
Moving on? What Gerrit Cole said after Astros World series loss
Actor James Cromwell arrested while protesting at Texas A&M
Here's how quickly temps drop during trick-or-treat time
Show More
Man who represented himself in murder trial gets life
Brewery promises Gerrit Cole plenty of beers if he stays
Police say missing college student was harmed
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Why dentists want you to eat all your Halloween candy
More TOP STORIES News