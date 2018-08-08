SOCIETY

Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding in Alabama

EMBED </>More Videos

Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama --
A bridegroom has been credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast last week.

Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman came up and said someone was struggling in the surf, WALA-TV reported .

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Zac Edwards is a former lifeguard, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the swimmer. Edwards got to the person, but then had a hard time making it back to shore.

"He kept saying, 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe,'" Edwards said in a statement released by the Coast Guard. "My goal was to keep his head out of the water."

First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and the Mississippi high school student who was trapped in the currents are fine.

"I didn't think that the day that changed my family's life for the better would change another family's life for the better too," Edwards said.

Edwards said all he could think about was his bride while in the water.

"It beat us up pretty hard getting in and we pulled up on the beach everybody grabs him. I got up and she's running out in her wedding dress. I'm bleeding from the nose and trying to tell her get away because I know how important that dress was and I didn't want to ruin that," he said.

Pastor Glenn Henson said he witnessed the rescue right after he married the couple last Thursday.

"They were taking photos right after the wedding when it happened," Henson said Tuesday.

Cindy Edwards said she got a package deal.

"Hero and hubby in the same day," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyheroweddingmarriagerescueu.s. & worldbeachesswimmingAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Disney Junior Play Zone invades Katy Mills Mall
Babies used to fight bullying
More Society
Top Stories
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Police: Volleyball coach arrested for having sex with students
Man drowns during attempt to save kids from rip current
Suspect leads police to body dumped in ditch in SW Houston
Show More
Boy's remains found at desert compound
COW CRIME FIGHTERS: Herd corners fleeing suspect in field
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
3 women accused of installing credit card skimmer at Buc-ee's
2 officers ambushed and shot while sitting in unmarked car
More News