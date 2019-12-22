Grab the kiddos and unwind! Here are some fun holiday stories

Look no further! We have you covered with a few positive headlines to get you in a jolly spirit.
First up, Fort Bend Co. pct. 2 constables teamed up with athletes to help kids in need pick out toys for Christmas.
Next, ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty visited 7-year-old Ethan Perez who spent last Christmas fighting cancer. This year, Ethan made it his mission to make sure hospitalized kids are not forgotten during the hustle and bustle of this season.
13-year-old London Banks was left injured from a hit-and-run where a driver struck her while riding her bike. This Christmas, London is still recovering, but she's found an unconventional way to turn her therapy into a job that may be beneficial to you this holiday season.
Magical Winter Lights in La Marque are a favorite among many this time of year! The 20 acre wonderland is filled with Chinese lanterns made to resemble Christmas trees, pyramids, the Houston skyline, and so much more!
Have you seen the final movie of the Star Wars saga? Check out this Montgomery Co. man who says he looks just like one of the main characters.
And a sweet ending to these wonderful Houston stories! The Texans are now AFC South division champs after facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
