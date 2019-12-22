Society

Grab the kiddos and unwind! Here are some fun holiday stories

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Need a Christmas pick-me-up? Not feeling festive?

Look no further! We have you covered with a few positive headlines to get you in a jolly spirit.

First up, Fort Bend Co. pct. 2 constables teamed up with athletes to help kids in need pick out toys for Christmas.

For more, visit: Kids go on shopping spree with cops and jocks
For the athletes and law enforcement, it was about showing the kids a sense of community.



Next, ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty visited 7-year-old Ethan Perez who spent last Christmas fighting cancer. This year, Ethan made it his mission to make sure hospitalized kids are not forgotten during the hustle and bustle of this season.

For Ethan's story, visit: Young cancer survivor's Christmas wish

ABC13's Charly Edsitty shows you how a 7-year-old cancer survivor is spreading holiday cheer to those stuck in the hospital.



13-year-old London Banks was left injured from a hit-and-run where a driver struck her while riding her bike. This Christmas, London is still recovering, but she's found an unconventional way to turn her therapy into a job that may be beneficial to you this holiday season.

For more on London's recovery process, visit: Gift wrapping turns into therapy for 13-year-old crash victim
13-year-old left for dead after a hit-and-run is on a mission to improve herself while helping others.



Magical Winter Lights in La Marque are a favorite among many this time of year! The 20 acre wonderland is filled with Chinese lanterns made to resemble Christmas trees, pyramids, the Houston skyline, and so much more!

For more on this winter wonderland, visit: Travel the globe at America's largest holiday lantern display
Travel the globe at Magical Winter Lights in La Marque, Texas.



Have you seen the final movie of the Star Wars saga? Check out this Montgomery Co. man who says he looks just like one of the main characters.

For more, visit: How this fan from Montgomery Co. became a big Star Wars winner

And a sweet ending to these wonderful Houston stories! The Texans are now AFC South division champs after facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For some amazing highlights and inside the game coverage, visit: Texans' beautiful defense wins ugly game in Tampa Bay and AFC South title
