3 plans in motion to slowly reopen Texas starting today

Today could mean the start of big changes to your lifestyle. Here's what you can expect this week.Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce phase one of his plan to reopen Texas. He will be addressing what happens when the statewide 'stay-at-home' order expires on Thursday, April 30.Plus, additional openings and more restrictions are scheduled to be loosened by Abbott.The governor's announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. ABC13 will stream it, and you can watch it in the video player above.Meanwhile, in Harris County, a mandatory mask order will go into effect.Under the order, residents 10 years old and older will be required to wear a covering. The order will last for 30 days. Coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief."We have to use every tool in the toolbox," said Hidalgo. "If we get complacent, people will die. Those are the stakes."Hidalgo said the mask order will be enforced by a $1,000 fine.Finally, in Galveston, public beaches are reopening with restrictions.The Galveston City Council voted last week to reopen beaches for three hours each morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for pedestrian exercise only. Beaches will remain closed during all other hours.