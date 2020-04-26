Society

3 plans in motion to slowly reopen Texas starting today

By
Today could mean the start of big changes to your lifestyle. Here's what you can expect this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce phase one of his plan to reopen Texas. He will be addressing what happens when the statewide 'stay-at-home' order expires on Thursday, April 30.

Plus, additional openings and more restrictions are scheduled to be loosened by Abbott.

The governor's announcement will be at 2:30 p.m. ABC13 will stream it, and you can watch it in the video player above.

TIMELINE: Here are important dates for Texas to reopen

Meanwhile, in Harris County, a mandatory mask order will go into effect.

Under the order, residents 10 years old and older will be required to wear a covering. The order will last for 30 days. Coverings can be a mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief.

READ MORE: Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine

"We have to use every tool in the toolbox," said Hidalgo. "If we get complacent, people will die. Those are the stakes."

Hidalgo said the mask order will be enforced by a $1,000 fine.

Finally, in Galveston, public beaches are reopening with restrictions.

The Galveston City Council voted last week to reopen beaches for three hours each morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for pedestrian exercise only. Beaches will remain closed during all other hours.

READ MORE: What you need to know before visiting Galveston beaches when they reopen Monday

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinharris countygalvestonsocial distancingtexas newsgreg abbottbusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 testing team to be deployed to nursing homes
What to know about Harris Co. mask order in effect today
Mom kills her kids and their grandma in murder-suicide, police say
SPONSORED: Can't find yeast? Make this instead.
Houston couple did not let COVID-19 ruin their wedding
Houston mayor looks ahead to possible additional reopenings
H-E-B's new store hours and precautions start today
Show More
White House aiming for Trump pivot from virus to economy
Beautiful today, stormy tomorrow night
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
What to know before visiting reopened Galveston beaches
Sugar Land 95 burial site memorial ceremony postponed
More TOP STORIES News