Google Maps memorializes WWII veteran on his front porch

Next week, a 112-year-old World War II veteran will be laid to rest in Austin, but there's still a lasting image of him on Google Maps.The Google Maps street view shows Richard Overton sitting outside his home in Austin. The image was taken in June 2018.In the photo, you can see his signs declaring his service during World War II.Overton died Friday, Dec. 28 after a battle with pneumonia. His public funeral will be held on Jan. 13, and he will be buried in the Texas State Cemetery.His obituary requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Overton's memory may be made to Honor Flight Austin, an organization that helps veterans visit their war memorials in Washington D.C.