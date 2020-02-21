Society

Good Samaritans rescue man from New York City subway tracks

BRONX, New York -- Good Samaritans jumped into action and risked their own lives to save a man on Thursday night.

Witnesses say an emotionally disturbed man had to be rescued from the subway tracks just after rush hour at a New York subway station.

Eyewitness video shows the New Yorkers coming together to get the man off the track, whether he wanted the help or not.
EMBED More News Videos

New Yorkers came together and jumped into action to save a man's life at a subway station in NYC.


One stranger struggled to get the man onto the platform until two arriving officers lent a hand and they all yanked him to safety.

Another good Samaritan stood on the active tracks to flag an oncoming train to stop.

The crowd cheered as the man was pulled to safety.

The man was taken to be evaluated, but police expect him to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkrescuesubwaygood samaritanu.s. & worldgood news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
It will feel like it's freezing in Houston by sunrise
Amber alert issued for 2-year-old girl
JJ Watt disapproves of new CBA in tweet
13 Questions with Charles James, aka 'Happy Socks'
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Lake Conroe will continue to be lowered with modifications
Suspect in police chase commits suicide after crash
Show More
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
How to apply for field census job
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Body cam shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News