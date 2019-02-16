SOCIETY

Police to honor good Samaritans who jumped in to help woman in overturned SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

Police to honor good Samaritans for rescuing a woman in an overturned SUV.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --
A group of people who witnessed a car crash quickly jumped in to help after they realized a woman was trapped in an overturned SUV.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was speeding and driving drunk. They say she was swerving when she struck the curb, rolled over and crashed into a parked pickup truck.

At the sight, Rick Hall said he knew it was an accident he had to help with. He did just that.

Hall and a handful of people helped push the woman's SUV back upright.

"It's nice that a community even in strangers can come together and work as a team to be able to help in situations like this," Hall told KOAA.

Colorado police say the six good Samaritans who jumped in to action will be honored.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritangood newsfeel goodrescueCNNColorado
SOCIETY
Mom touched by stranger's kind gesture after daughter's death
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Lyft driver rescues barefoot toddler wandering in rain
Women detained by border agent after speaking Spanish sue
More Society
Top Stories
Police: New evidence "shifted the trajectory" of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
WANTED BY FBI: Richmond man accused of sex exploitation of kids
1 dead in taco stand shooting in Montgomery County
Mom touched by stranger's kind gesture after daughter's death
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
Nearly 50 animals found hoarded in waste-filled crates
Houston's star athletes shine at the Houston Sports Awards
Woman's body discovered in trash can in 'quiet' neighborhood
Show More
Dad accidentally shoots himself at daughter's birthday party
Cloudy and cool overnight with another front rolling in tomorrow morning
Terror group's building explosion photo creates concerns
Kaepernick and Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
More News