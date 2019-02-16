COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado --A group of people who witnessed a car crash quickly jumped in to help after they realized a woman was trapped in an overturned SUV.
Police say a 28-year-old woman was speeding and driving drunk. They say she was swerving when she struck the curb, rolled over and crashed into a parked pickup truck.
At the sight, Rick Hall said he knew it was an accident he had to help with. He did just that.
Hall and a handful of people helped push the woman's SUV back upright.
"It's nice that a community even in strangers can come together and work as a team to be able to help in situations like this," Hall told KOAA.
Colorado police say the six good Samaritans who jumped in to action will be honored.