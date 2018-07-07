HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get your glow on! The Blacklight Slide event is coming to Houston.
It's being described as an experience unlike any other.
People can go down a huge inflatable slide filled with neon glow-in-the-dark water. Event organizers recommend sliders get an inner tube to ride down the slide for safety reasons.
The glowing celebration is July 28 at 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. and will also feature music from some of the best DJs in the country.
Each person will get unlimited trips down the slide, a temporary tattoo and a Blacklight Slide special edition towel.
Blacklight Slide is dedicated to childhood cancer awareness.
Here's the story behind the event:
At Blacklight Slide we make it our passion to give back to our community, especially children and families. We understand the sad reality that one in three families are rocked by childhood cancer and terminal illnesses every day. By working with Children's Miracle Network, we are able to use our passion and drive to support our very own neighborhood leader, Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH), here in our hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.
You might be wondering, why the Phoenix Children's Hospital? The story behind our support for them is personal. When our daughter was just four years old she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. At the onset of her treatment, a family friend encouraged us to transfer her care to PCH. Within days of PCH caring for our daughter like they were her own, they discovered she had been misdiagnosed and she was, in fact, cancer free. During a deeper analysis of her case, PCH discovered the diagnosing doctor had misdiagnosed seven other children. PCH both saved our daughter's life and also took their passion for children above and beyond to save seven other families. Our family is forever grateful for the wonderful care they provided us, and we will forever be indebted to them. We are so thankful for their love, compassion, and educated doctors and staff. Additionally, they gave our daughter HOPE-something we strive to do through Cool Events.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but check in is at 4:30 p.m.
Get your tickets here.