BUZZWORTHY

Glow and slide into a night of fun with the Blacklight Slide event in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Glow and slide into a night of fun with the Blacklight Slide event in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get your glow on! The Blacklight Slide event is coming to Houston.

It's being described as an experience unlike any other.

People can go down a huge inflatable slide filled with neon glow-in-the-dark water. Event organizers recommend sliders get an inner tube to ride down the slide for safety reasons.

The glowing celebration is July 28 at 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. and will also feature music from some of the best DJs in the country.

Each person will get unlimited trips down the slide, a temporary tattoo and a Blacklight Slide special edition towel.

Blacklight Slide is dedicated to childhood cancer awareness.

Here's the story behind the event:
At Blacklight Slide we make it our passion to give back to our community, especially children and families. We understand the sad reality that one in three families are rocked by childhood cancer and terminal illnesses every day. By working with Children's Miracle Network, we are able to use our passion and drive to support our very own neighborhood leader, Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH), here in our hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

You might be wondering, why the Phoenix Children's Hospital? The story behind our support for them is personal. When our daughter was just four years old she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. At the onset of her treatment, a family friend encouraged us to transfer her care to PCH. Within days of PCH caring for our daughter like they were her own, they discovered she had been misdiagnosed and she was, in fact, cancer free. During a deeper analysis of her case, PCH discovered the diagnosing doctor had misdiagnosed seven other children. PCH both saved our daughter's life and also took their passion for children above and beyond to save seven other families. Our family is forever grateful for the wonderful care they provided us, and we will forever be indebted to them. We are so thankful for their love, compassion, and educated doctors and staff. Additionally, they gave our daughter HOPE-something we strive to do through Cool Events.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but check in is at 4:30 p.m.

Get your tickets here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeventsout and about with abc13buzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
Travis Scott celebrates home run during JH-Town weekend
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News