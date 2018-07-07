Get your glow on! The Blacklight Slide event is coming to Houston.It's being described as an experience unlike any other.People can go down a huge inflatable slide filled with neon glow-in-the-dark water. Event organizers recommend sliders get an inner tube to ride down the slide for safety reasons.The glowing celebration is July 28 at 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W. and will also feature music from some of the best DJs in the country.Each person will get unlimited trips down the slide, a temporary tattoo and a Blacklight Slide special edition towel.Blacklight Slide is dedicated to childhood cancer awareness.Here's the story behind the event:The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but check in is at 4:30 p.m.