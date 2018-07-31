SOCIETY

Global charity accused of having sex parties during earthquake relief

EMBED </>More Videos

Global charity accused of having sex parties with prostitutes during Haiti earthquake relief. (KTRK)

LONDON, England --
A U.K. parliamentary committee says international aid organizations have failed to stop workers from sexually exploiting women and girls they are supposed to help because their approach has been "complacency verging on complicity."

Stephen Twigg, chairman of the House of Commons' International Development Committee, says abuse remains "endemic" in the sector because aid groups have too often sought to protect the organization's reputation rather than attack the problem in a transparent manner.

The panel is calling for improved screening of aid workers and an international register to prevent known predators from moving from one organization to another.

The report follows revelations earlier this year that seven Oxfam workers were fired or resigned after a whistleblower accused staff members of misconduct while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprostitutionsexual misconductcharitiesu.s. & worldhaiti
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
HUD to ban smoking in and near public housing at the end of July
2-year-old girl helps feed crews battling California wildfire
Burger King raises awareness about 'pink tax'
More Society
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: Strong storms in Houston today
Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Parents outraged over idea to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Show More
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
More News