8-year-old with special needs getting new walker and wheelchair after thieves take old ones

Girl with special needs getting new custom walker after thieves take her old one

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old girl with special needs will be able to walk again with ease after the community responded to her losing her custom-made walker to thieves.

On Thursday, ABC13 met with Carley Castelan and her mother Carolina, a single parent of four children who had her minivan stolen in the Greenspoint area on Monday.

Carolina said Carley's custom gait-trainer and wheelchair were in the vehicle when it was stolen. The girl, who has mitochondrial syndrome, uses the gait-trainer to move freely at home.

"They took so much more than just the car. The-gait trainer," Carolina said. "They took her mobility and I just want to find these people. To us, they're taking a piece of our life."

Since their story aired, numerous people around the Houston area made contributions to a GoFundMe account to help replace Carley's devices. As of Friday, donations surpassed the $6,220 goal.

On top of that, a local company, which wanted to remain anonymous, is supplying Carley with a replacement gait-trainer and wheelchair. She is expected to receive them on Monday.

ABC13's Mayra Moreno speaks with a mother of four children, including a girl with special needs, after their minivan was taken with the child's walker and wheelchair inside.

