An 8-year-old girl with special needs will be able to walk again with ease after the community responded to her losing her custom-made walker to thieves.On Thursday, ABC13 met with Carley Castelan and her mother Carolina, a single parent of four children who had her minivan stolen in the Greenspoint area on Monday.Carolina said Carley's custom gait-trainer and wheelchair were in the vehicle when it was stolen. The girl, who has mitochondrial syndrome, uses the gait-trainer to move freely at home."They took so much more than just the car. The-gait trainer," Carolina said. "They took her mobility and I just want to find these people. To us, they're taking a piece of our life."Since their story aired, numerous people around the Houston area made contributions to a GoFundMe account to help replace Carley's devices. As of Friday, donations surpassed the $6,220 goal.On top of that, a local company, which wanted to remain anonymous, is supplying Carley with a replacement gait-trainer and wheelchair. She is expected to receive them on Monday.