The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council are recognizing the day to promote girls human rights and tackle gender inequality.
"For 106 years, Girl Scouts has been instrumental in addressing the issues facing girls by providing opportunities to learn leadership skills and empowering them to become advocates for themselves and issues they deeply care about," said Mary Vitek, GSSJC CEO. "
RELATED: Girl Scout Cookie Season 2019 will include Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie
Today, girls from kindergarten to 12th grade can register for free.
You'll have to act fast, because the offer is only good from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
Click here to register.
SEE ALSO: Girl Scout troop smashes goal with cookie sale to assist homeless girls