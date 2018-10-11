EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3397752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Girl Scouts of New York City selling cookies to help girls in homeless shelters.

One of the largest Girl Scout councils in the country will celebrate a special day by welcoming new members in honor of International Day of the Girl.The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council are recognizing the day to promote girls human rights and tackle gender inequality."For 106 years, Girl Scouts has been instrumental in addressing the issues facing girls by providing opportunities to learn leadership skills and empowering them to become advocates for themselves and issues they deeply care about," said Mary Vitek, GSSJC CEO. "Today, girls from kindergarten to 12th grade can register for free.You'll have to act fast, because the offer is only good from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.