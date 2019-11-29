Society

Don't force girls to give hugs over the holidays: Girl Scouts

The Girls Scouts of the USA is reminding parents not to force daughters to hug guests this holiday season.

The organization argues forcing daughters to show affection could give them the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

"Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help," Girl Scouts' developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said.



Girl Scout leaders urge parents to give their daughters space to decide how and when she wants to show affection.

Some examples suggested include verbalizing how much she's missed someone, giving a high-five or maybe an air kiss. It's important she knows that she gets to choose what's comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncchildrengirl scoutsholidaythanksgivingfamily
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in east Harris County Thanksgiving shooting
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Man shot attempting to rob gas station on Houston's west side
ABC13's Morning News
Officer receives Starbucks cup with 'PIG' printed on label
Friend confirms family from Missouri City killed in plane crash
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Show More
Here's how to survive Houston malls holiday parking lot
Gator crashes Florida family's Thanksgiving
3 apps to help you save money when online shopping
Houston shoppers hit stores early for Black Friday deals
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News