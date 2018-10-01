This is loud and this is proud.A 7-year-old's voice rose above every sound and noise at a recent Astros game when she sang along with the "Star-Spangled Banner."The girl's dad, Beto Comales, says this is the norm for his daughter, Xcarlee Ramon.According to Comales, she sings the national anthem everywhere she goes.The girl's dream is to sing the tune on the field at Minute Maid Park, according to her dad. She's been practicing it ever since she learned it at 4 years old.Hopefully, Xcarlee will sing the 'Stros to a win one day.