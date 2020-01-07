Girl loses Minnie Mouse doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending

PHILADELPHIA -- A police department, Chick-fil-A, and social media are coming to the aid of a young Pennsylvania girl who is missing a cherished doll that has seen her through 40 brain surgeries.
On Saturday evening, Niki Dougherty-Ramirez posted a message to her Facebook page seeking help.
She says her daughter, Bryanna Ramirez, had lost her Minnie Mouse doll at the Chick-fil-A restaurant near a mall in suburban Philadelphia.
Niki says the doll has been with her daughter through dozens and dozens of surgeries at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"My daughter is beyond heart broken. I hope we can find her. I can't imagine having to send her into the OR again without her Minnie. That is the only thing that helps her get through all that she goes through," Niki's message read.
Since Niki's initial Facebook post, the Bensalem Police Department says they have opened a case on the missing doll.
"Minnie was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink shoes and a pink bow," a Bensalem police missing Minnie poster reads. "Minnie brings a lot of joy to a special young lady named Bryanna Ramirez and has been with her for 40 brain surgeries at CHOP. Anyone with information should call 215-633-3719."
The Chick-fil-A restaurant where the doll was last seen has joined in the #FindMinnie search. It has offered a $250 reward for anyone who locates the doll.
"Please understand how important it is that she is found. We have been doing everything we can to help find her," a post on the Chickfila Horizon Facebook page reads. "We will continue to do everything we can on our end to return Minnie to her owner."
The restaurant says in addition to the $250 reward, the person will a get free meal once a week for a year.
Niki's Facebook message has been shared nearly 60,000 times since it was posted on Saturday night.
In it, she made sure to point out that the doll may not look brand new - because it isn't.
"And before the comments start, she is NOT dirty. She is just well loved," Niki's message reads.
"Thank you again for sharing it means the world to us especially my daughter."
