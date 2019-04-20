Society

Girl discovers million-year-old shark tooth during spring break trip to North Carolina

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, North Carolina -- A girl on spring break with her family discovered an ancient treasure that is believed to be at least a million years old.

Avery Fauth found a megalodon shark tooth while searching the sand near North Topsail Beach.

Her dad had been looking for one for more than 20 years and got Avery and her sisters into the habit as well.

"We were all kind of jumping up and down and screaming really loud and my dad didn't believe us at first and I was Facetiming people and they said that we bought it, and so they kind of didn't believe us, but then when I came back and showed them, they said it was really cool," Fauth said.

The megalodon was the largest shark ever documented and went extinct millions of years ago.

That means the tooth could be up to 3 million years old.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinabeachesvacationsharksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News