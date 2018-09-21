READING, Massachusetts (KTRK) --Forget moves like Jagger. Maybe it's the moves of a grandfather and granddaughter that we need to be watching.
A woman says she posted on Facebook a small clip of her 10-year-old daughter Maeve and Maeve's 72-year-old grandfather tap dancing for the girl's summer recital.
The mom says Maeve asked him to dance with her. After only six classes, they put together a performance to the song "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone."
People loved it so much, the woman posted the entire thing online. Their show-stopping skills have gone viral.
TAP DANCING DELIGHT: Watch the grandfather and his granddaughter's entire performance