DANCING DUO: Girl's tap dancing performance with 72-year-old grandfather goes viral

This duo has gone viral for their adorable dance together.

READING, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Forget moves like Jagger. Maybe it's the moves of a grandfather and granddaughter that we need to be watching.

A woman says she posted on Facebook a small clip of her 10-year-old daughter Maeve and Maeve's 72-year-old grandfather tap dancing for the girl's summer recital.

The mom says Maeve asked him to dance with her. After only six classes, they put together a performance to the song "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone."

People loved it so much, the woman posted the entire thing online. Their show-stopping skills have gone viral.

TAP DANCING DELIGHT: Watch the grandfather and his granddaughter's entire performance

A 10-year-old girl and her grandfather are tap dancing their way into hearts.

