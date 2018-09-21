EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4300560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 10-year-old girl and her grandfather are tap dancing their way into hearts.

Forget moves like Jagger. Maybe it's the moves of a grandfather and granddaughter that we need to be watching.A woman says she posted on Facebook a small clip of her 10-year-old daughter Maeve and Maeve's 72-year-old grandfather tap dancing for the girl's summer recital.The mom says Maeve asked him to dance with her. After only six classes, they put together a performance to the song "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone."People loved it so much, the woman posted the entire thing online. Their show-stopping skills have gone viral.Click the video below to see the dance.