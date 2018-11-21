THANKSGIVING

Get your taxi or rideshare paid for on Thanksgiving eve

The law officers of Sutliff and Stout want to save people from DWI-related crashes on Thanksgiving eve and day. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The night before Thanksgiving is a busy period for multiple reasons.

For travelers, the precursor to the holiday is one that will slow down roadways and fill up airport terminals across the U.S.

The Wednesday before "turkey day" is also a busy night for bars and law enforcement.

In a recently coined tradition, "Black Wednesday" or "Blackout Wednesday" is seen as the busiest night for drinking on the calendar.

Going on that purpose, a Houston law firm is offering to pay your taxi or ride-sharing fare.

Sutliff and Stout's "No DWI Free Holiday Rides" promotion allows anyone in the Houston or Austin area reimbursement for the ride home.

All you have to do is take a ride home if you've been drinking, pay for it up front and the law firm will reimburse you.

The offer is limited to the first 1,000 submissions, and the maximum value of the reimbursement is $30. The maximum value also includes a tip up to 10 percent.

You must have a PayPal account to receive reimbursement

Sutliff and Stout says if the program prevents even a single accident, it is money well spent.

The promotion is also valid on Thanksgiving Day.

You can learn more on the Sutliff and Stout website.
