Society

How you can get a manicure and support local businesses quarantine-style

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the stay-at-home order in effect, many businesses have been forced to close, including nail salons. Now, some Houston-area salons are giving their customers a way to fix those manicure emergencies at home, using DIY kits for acrylic, dip, and regular manicures.

Quynh Nguyen of Gloss Nail Bar in River Oaks says the kits have helped keep her business alive during the shut down.

"So at first I was pretty scared, I was having major panic attacks, I was like, 'Oh no, what am I going to do? Where's the revenue going to come from? What's going to happen to our staff?'" she said.

"Kind of a light bulb went off in my head saying, 'Maybe during this time, while we're not open, maybe we can create a kit and have that sent off to customers.' The response has been overwhelming, people love it."



Nguyen has delivered hundreds of kits to customers' doorsteps this week alone. The kits come with detailed printed instructions along with all of the products and tools to complete the manicure.

If this all seems a little overwhelming, Nguyen has set up how-to videos on Gloss's Instagram @glossnail.bar.

Katherine Whaley tried the process out for herself. Her dip manicure required filing, buffing, painting, dipping, more dipping, and adding a top coat.

The whole process took her about an hour from start to finish.

If you thought this was just about vanity, Nguyen says maintaining your nails could also help keep you from getting sick.

"If you don't remove your nails and you don't cut them down, bacteria can harbor underneath the nails and it becomes a breeding ground for viruses and bacteria," Nguyen said.

Depending on what kind of manicure you want, the kits can range from $22 for a regular manicure kit all the way up to $250. The dip kit at Gloss is $65. Removal kits are also available.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonnailsnail salonnail polishcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to announce today his plan to reopen Texas
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Harris Co. emergency managers working on 47th straight day
Protesters rally outside governor's mansion over shutdown
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Several Kemah PD officers to be laid off
2 big Texas cities latest to issue $1K fines for not wearing masks
Show More
Humidity levels and rain chances rise Friday
Man poses as Waller Co. deputy, pulls over car
2 Walgreens stores in Harris Co. to offer COVID-19 testing
Man may have been playing with gun when he was shot to death
13 Investigates: Who is helping Texas businesses save jobs?
More TOP STORIES News