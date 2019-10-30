You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series

This comes as a result of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.
The Washington Nationals' shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series last Tuesday.
.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019
This is the fifth year in a row foodies won a free taco from this deal. You can grab your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell location on Oct. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
You can also grab your taco any time or any day by simply ordering on Taco Bell's website or their mobile app.
ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.