You just won a free Taco Bell taco thanks to World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All of America has won a free taco!

This comes as a result of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

The Washington Nationals' shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series last Tuesday.



This is the fifth year in a row foodies won a free taco from this deal. You can grab your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell location on Oct. 30 beginning at 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also grab your taco any time or any day by simply ordering on Taco Bell's website or their mobile app.

