Get 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Jose Altuve's 5′6″ height

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A taco shop in Pasadena has a special in honor of Jose Altuve.

Primos Taco House posted the special on Facebook, which includes 5 tacos for $6 in honor of Altuve's 5'6" stature.



Altuve was named the ALCS MVP after his historic walk-off HR that sent the Astros to the World Series. "I can't wait for the World Series," Altuve said post-game when receiving the award.

If you're interested, you simply have to ask for "The Walk Off."

